Fred the Turkey Makes His Home in Wellington City

Fred the Turkey first made appearances in Wellington in the spring and has since made quite a reputation for himself as a well-known citizen.

Wellington City Police Chief Tom Kosmack stated that Fred has not shown any aggressiveness, though there was one report that he roosted on a car and caused some damage. The city asks that Fred is not fed, as that will make him desire to linger.

The problem with Fred living in the area is his chosen location, as Highway 6 is very busy and Fred is likely to either meet an untimely death or cause an accident. He has frequently been seen on Main Street and crossing the busy road.

There is not any known reason why Fred has wandered into the area or why he is not part of a flock, Kosmack said. Until Sept. 14, Fred had been missing in action for some time. However, on that day, Adult Probation and Parol Agents John Powell and Aaron Powell witnessed him near the Pillow Talk Motel stealing a sip from the gutter.

Attempts have been made by Wellington City and the Department of Natural Resources to secure and relocate Fred the Turkey, though the attempts have not yet been successful. Those residing in or traveling through Wellington are encouraged to keep an eye out for Fred to ensure the safety of all.