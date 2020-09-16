Free Breakfast and Lunch Available for All Emery County Children

It was recently announced that meal bags will be provided for free to families that have children aged zero to 18 years of age in Emery County. These bags are available for pickup as supplies last and it is stressed that the best way to ensure that a meal is available is to pre-order them.

The school listed closest to a child’s residence should be contacted a day prior to pickup and the meal will need to be picked up from the school that the order was placed at.

Pickup times for Castle Dale, Cleveland, Ferron and Bookcliff elementary schools are from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Castle Dale Elementary’s pickup will be at the front door and Mrs. Thomas may be reached at (435) 381-5221. Cleveland Elementary’s pickup will be at the kitchen door and Mrs. Nelson can be reached at (435) 653-2235.

Ferron Elementary’s pickup will also be at the kitchen door and Mrs. Miller may be reached at (435) 384-2389. Bookcliff Elementary will have a kitchen door pickup and Mrs. Burns can be contacted at (435) 564-8102.

Huntington Elementary will have a pickup time of 11:45 a.m. to noon and the location will be the front door. Those that wish to order can reach Mrs. Gordon at (435) 687-9954. Finally, Cottonwood Elementary’s pickup time is from 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. at the front door and Mrs. Jenkins may be reached at (435) 748-2481.

This offer was extended by the USDA until Dec. 30.