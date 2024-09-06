Free Constitution Day Picnic Coming this Weekend

Press Release

Patriots!! Start your engines! Grab your flags and join us!

We’re excited to invite you to our FREE Constitution Day Picnic and road rally on Saturday, September 7th!

We’ll be kicking off the day with the Rally for the Red Patriotic Parade at the Carbon County Fairgrounds. If you’re interested in participating, please arrive at the Fairgrounds by 11 a.m. and show your patriotic pride as we cruise together! Decorate your cars!

*****

10:30 a.m. – Line up begins at the Carbon County Fairgrounds.

11 a.m. – We will kick off with the Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem, prayer, and be on the road by 11:15 a.m.!

ALL traffic laws MUST be obeyed. Even though we are a group, we still need to stop at all stop signs and lights.

******

Come out and join us for a Patriots Parade. This will be a procession, you can join at any point on the route. Let’s show our love and support for our Country, Law Enforcement, First Responders Military and soon to be again, President Trump!

Decorate your cars, trucks and bikes with American, Republican, Trump, Back the Blue flags and signs.

It’s time we stop being silent. Fly those flags high and show we are LOUD and PROUD to be AMERICANS!

Following the parade, we’ll gather for a FREE picnic from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., where you can enjoy delicious food and drinks (while supplies last). It’s a great opportunity to meet and mingle with our Republican candidates and their speeches!

While we’ll have some picnic tables available, seating is limited, so we encourage you to bring your lawn chairs or a blanket for a comfortable spot on the grass.

This will be a fantastic day of celebration, connection, and community spirit. We hope you can join us for this special event!

At 4 p.m. gates will open for our amazing Carbon County Derby! This is a fundraiser for our Carbon County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue. Please feel free to join us for an exciting evening! Tickets for the derby are available for presale or at the gate.