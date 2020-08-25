Free COVID-19 Testing Coming to Castleview Hospital

Free COVID-19 testing will be available to Carbon and Emery County residents on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Testing will take place at Castleview Hospital from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“This testing is for anyone in the community who would like to be tested,” the Southeast Utah Health Department shared in a statement. “You do not have to have symptoms to be tested.”

Pre-registration for testing is encouraged. Those interested in being testing should register 24 hours in advance online.