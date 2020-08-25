MenuMenu

Free COVID-19 Testing Coming to Castleview Hospital

Free COVID-19 testing will be available to Carbon and Emery County residents on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Testing will take place at Castleview Hospital from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“This testing is for anyone in the community who would like to be tested,” the Southeast Utah Health Department shared in a statement. “You do not have to have symptoms to be tested.”
Pre-registration for testing is encouraged. Those interested in being testing should register 24 hours in advance online.
For more information, contact the Southeast Utah Health Department through its online contact form: https://www.seuhealth.com/contact-us
