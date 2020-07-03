Free Firewood Permits on Manti-La Sal Extended Until November

Press Release

The Manti-La Sal National Forest is extending the issuing of free use firewood permits through Nov. 30. All free use wood permits will be for up to four cords of wood per household and will expire on Nov. 30. All free use permits that were issued during June will be extended to Nov. 30.

The Forest is not limited in the amount of permits it can issue, so they will not run out. To request a free use permit for the Manti-La Sal National Forest, please call the fistrict you are planning to cut wood from. The contacts for the fistricts are: Ferron/Price Ranger District (RD) at (435) 636-3580, Sanpete RD at (435) 636-3300, Moab RD at (435) 259-7155 or the Monticello RD at (435) 587-2041. Please leave a call back number and the Forest will call you back to get the required information needed for the permit.

To maintain COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, all permits will be mailed. Upon requesting a permit, please allow the Forest a week to get the permit sent out.

All rules associated with the permit will be the same as previous years when purchasing a fuelwood permit. As part of the permit, there will be maps of where not to harvest fuelwood and a diagram of an approximate cord. The person the permit is issued to must be present with the permit when cutting wood. It is required that the permit holder fill out the amount of cords collected until the four-cord permit is filled. Any changes will be posted on the Manti-La Sal National Forest website and Facebook page.