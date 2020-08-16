Free Mask Giveaway Coming Aug. 18

Castleview Hospital Press Release

Castleview Hospital has partnered with the Southeast Utah Health Department to distribute 4,000 free masks in advance of school starting this week.

If you are a student, teacher, bus driver, faculty member, parent or just someone in need of a mask, please come to the drive thru mask distribution event on Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will take place at the south entrance of Castleview Hospital in Price.

Citizens will receive up to one mask per member of your immediate household while supplies last.