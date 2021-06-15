Free Online Presence Workshops Coming Courtesy of Emery County

Press Release

Every day, people around the world are turning to search engines to find information. In fact, more than five billion searches daily on Google. More than one billion users worldwide utilize the Google Maps app for information. These products, part of an entire ecosystem of information, have become increasingly influential for consumers.

Emery County is happy to announce two free workshops to provide instructional content to optimize the online presence of your business. These educational workshops for businesses will include two hour-long sessions covering Google’s role in driving consumer awareness, tips for improving your business’s representation online, and tactical tools for maximizing visibility of a business on Google. There will also be opportunities for businesses who need assistance in verifying their businesses on Google. Verification is a necessary step to access and edit business information. Businesses can receive help with troubleshooting issues and receive “instant” verification during office hours with a program specialist from Miles Partnership.

Please register for each session below. Whether or not you attend the session, you will receive a recording to engage on your own schedule.

Fully Virtual event:

June 17 @ 12:00PM Register here

Google My Business: Fundamentals hosted by Emery County

What is your Google business profile

How is it surfaced in Google search and travel products

Claiming and verifying your business profile

Keeping core business information current in response to COVID-19

Overview of tools available in Google My Business

July 15 @ 6:00PM Register here:

John Wesley Powell River History Museum, 1765 Main St, Green River, UT 84525

Google My Business: Maximizing Exposure hosted by Emery County