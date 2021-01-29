Free Showing of the “Non-Essential” Documentary Coming to Price City

An exclusive live documentary premiere is coming to Price City and the King Koal Theaters on Feb. 6.

This documentary is entitled “Non-Essential” and was created by former Salt Lake City police officer Eric Moutsos. In the wake of the pandemic in early 2020, a coalition of fellow Utahns was founded, entitled the Utah Business Revival. This revival focused on events and rallies that would provide a lifeline to local businesses and promote liberty.

The documentary focuses on the revivals that would take place in parks and welcome small businesses to utilize the space and have a chance to keep Utah small businesses alive. Moutsos said that the business revival is trying to create a place where like-minded people can come and help revive that state in a myriad of ways. “We don’t quit in America,” Moutsos stated.

According to Moutsos, the purpose of “Non-Essential” is to bring hope to people that are not seeing much light with what is happening in society and politically. He believes that most people can relate to the feeling that something is not quite right in the atmosphere today.

The documentary speaks of conscious and why freedom is so important to live according to it. “The purpose of the film is to bring hope and to show that we are the answer,” said Moutsos.

Moutsos continued by stating that the documentary exposes a lot of government hypocrisy and the fact that the representatives should be representing the people. This documentary is being shown throughout the state of Utah with over 20 showings under the belt. Moutsos said that as long as there is a venue willing to host, the documentary will be shown for free.

Moutsos then remarked that they are working to gather people in-person to feel the spirit of liberty. With the success of the Utah Business Revival, Moutsos has traveled to other states that have remarked that they themselves are working to create their own business revivals and help their small businesses. Moutsos has been asked to visit these places and was grateful to see that the revival was spreading.

“Non-Essential” will be shown on Saturday, Feb. 6 at the King Koal Theater beginning at 4 p.m.