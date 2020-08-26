Free Workshop Helps Businesses Grow with Google

Carbon County Office of TourismPress Release

The Carbon County Office of Tourism is partnering with Grow with Google to help our community learn digital skills with a workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 2. The workshop will be at the Carbon County administration building location at 751 East 100 North in Price.

In this session, we’ll show you how to:

Create or claim your business profile on Google

Manage your business info across Google Search and Maps

Use Google My Business to connect with potential customers

Create a free website using the info from your business profile

Event details:

Topic: Get Your Local Business on Google Search and Maps

Date: Sept. 2

Time: 9 a.m. 10 a.m.

Location: In person or virtual

RSVP: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8685529840397257485

About Grow with Google:

Grow with Google helps ensure that the opportunities created by technology are available to everyone. Since launching in 2017, we’ve trained more than three million Americans on digital skills. And through a network of more than 5,000 partner organizations, including local libraries, schools and nonprofits, more people across the country can reach their full potential. To learn more about Grow with Google partners and the available tools and resources, visit google.com/grow.