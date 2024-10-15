Friends of the Helper Area Raffle Winners Announced

Press Release

Friends of the Helper Area has released a list of winners from their raffle. We are thankful to all who participated by donating, sponsoring, and buying tickets. The raffle raised around $15,000, which exceeded the goal set by the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Foundation. We have enough money to buy the main train equipment and will meet with the playground consultant soon. We still need donations for the ground cover and smaller pieces.

1. Gary Henderson = rifle donated by David Palacios, candidate for Carbon County Commission

2. Harvey Howard = quilt donated by Carbon County Senior Citizens Quilters

3. Bunco group = $100. worth of meat donated by Jerry’s Custom Meat Cutting

4. Paula Robertson = headstone donated by Marietti Monuments

5. Anonymous winner = $100. cash donated by an anonymous person

6. Julie Rosier = Will donated by Nathanial Woodward

7. Miranda Miller = Headstone cleaning donated by Serving Graves Utah

8. Charisse Hilton = Dental package donated by Parkway Dental

9. Dylan Hacking = Yeti Cooler donated by anonymous

10. Littia Caryle = Brown Bag donated by anonymous

11. Cindy Nelson = Bag of Games donated by anonymous

12. Debbie Wyatt = Bag of Games donated by anonymous

13. Gaylene Nelson = Envelop of gift cards donated by Frankie Ware, Daisy Chains, Nail Shoppe,

14. Cameron Nelisen = Sports Drink donated by Alida Farliano

15. Rick Cunningham (He donated the cash back) = $100. cash donated by an anonymous donor

16. Danielle Kutkas = ProRehab Shirt donated by ProRehab Physical Therapy

17 Darlene Bullard = ProRehab Shirt donated by ProRehab Physical Therapy

18. Jan Cox = ProRehab Shirt donated by ProRehab Physical Therapy

19 Mickie Jensen = ProRehab Shirt donated by ProRehab Physical Therapy

20 Laura Blackburn = wreath donated by Eyre’s orginal design

21. Harvey Howard = wreath donated by Eyre’s orginal design

22. Steve Pierce = Sports Drink donated by Alida Farliano

23. Karen Bosone = Sports Drink donated by Alida Farliano

24 Tracy Sidma = Sports Drink donated by Alida Farliano

25 Emili Hoerner = Sports Drink donated by Alida Farliano

26. Micah Iverson = Sports Drink donated by Alida Farliano

28. Jeff Wood = ProRehab Shirt donated by ProRehab Physical Therapy

29. Brandi Wall = ProRehab Shirt donated by ProRehab Physical Therapy