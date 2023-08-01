Frontier Days: A New Activity for the Emery County Fair

By Julie Johansen

A new feature, Frontier Days, was added to the Emery County Fair this year. This event was hosted by the Emery County Archives and Historical Preservation Committee. On Thursday, July 27, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., displays and activities of yesteryear were available at the Emery County administration building and surrounding grounds.

Castle Valley Pageant memorabilia, leather work and silver smithing displays of Jay Frandsen’s were set up in the foyer on the second floor. In the Canyon Room, attendees could view heirloom quilts, tatting, netting and various displays of handiwork. Demonstrations of this type of handiwork were also scheduled throughout the day, i.e; knitting, crocheting and tying quilts.

Exhibits from the archives were displayed in the Swell Room. These included history books, yearbooks and documents now stored in the archives. The aroma action took place in the Box Room featuring bread, butter and candy making demonstrations available for sampling. Homemade ice cream was also made under the outdoor pavilion.

Outside, wagon rides, axe throwing, a black powder shoot, rope and ring making, bead crafts, and various mountain man demonstrations were available for attendees, scheduled at different times during the day.

Activities for the youngsters were also available on the grass and under the pavilion for most of the day.