Frontier Days Now a Two-Day Adventure

This year’s Emery County Fair Frontier Days has been expanded to be a two-day adventure into the past. Frontier Days will be held at the Emery County Administration building as well as the museum.

On Thursday, July 25, Frontier Days will be open to attendees from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Friday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Experience a diverse range of Native American culture with on-hand crafts, lost skill demos and a Native American flute player. There will also be an indoor scavenger hunt inside the Museum of the San Rafael.

In the Emery County Office Building, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office will be unveiling their new “Wall of Fame”. The reveal will showcase the addition of photos of those who have served, with those who have already been honored in past years.