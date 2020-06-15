Frozen Yogurt, UTV Rentals Debut on Ferron Main Street

Local residents and visitors alike will benefit from two of Ferron’s newest businesses that combine food and fun. The Freckled Cow is a specialty frozen yogurt and smoothie shop while Side Trax Rentals features UTV rentals along with clothing and gear.

The two businesses are owned by Ferron residents Gil and Melody Conover and are housed in a single building located at 35 North Main Street in Ferron. While the Conovers happily cater to locals, they said the tourism aspect was important in developing the business plan as many routinely visit the area’s popular recreation destinations.

The Freckled Cow is a specialty yogurt shop with a wide variety of options. Customers can select a yogurt flavor from the self-serve machines before making their way to the toppings bar to load up with their favorites. The businesses also offers smoothies and drinks as well as cookies from Kell’s Kitchen, which is made by a local baker. The Freckled Cow is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Adjacent to the Freckled Cow in the same building is Side Trax Rentals, which offers UTV rentals. Customers can rent a UTV online at sidetraxrentals.com and by emailing sidetraxrentals@gmail.com. The business can also be reached by calling (833) 679-0168. In addition, the storefront offers Ferron-themed t-shirts, riding gear and snacks for the ride.

The two businesses were welcomed to Ferron with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Emery County Business Chamber on Thursday. Members of the business chamber were joined by Emery County Royalty to congratulate the Conovers, test the frozen yogurt and witness the ribbon cutting.