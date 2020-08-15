Fruits Beginning to Blossom From Lady Dino Tennis Program

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Carbon tennis is showing growth, not just in numbers, but also in overall skill. Twenty girls have participated in the program this summer, demonstrating the growing interest. The team remains young, led by sophomore Lindsey Snow, who was #1 singles in 2019. Carbon will be returning five other varsity players, filling up the limited spots.

That has not stopped first-year players from coming in and competing with the returners, however. “Our varsity spots are really competitive,” said head coach Pete Riggs. “We have some first-year players that are challenging for spots. A lot of our players are developing really quick.”

“I’m excited about this year,” continued Riggs. “The goal is to win region and at least one round in state.” Richfield took the region last year with Emery in second. The Lady Dinos will have to leap frog both those teams in order to take the title.

The Dinos are excited about the season but even more so about the future. Due to Carbon’s youth, it will have several years to develop its players and strengthen the program overall. “The future is bright,” Riggs said with a smile on his face.