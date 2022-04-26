Full Steam Ahead

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon wrapped up the regular season on Monday with another win. The Dinos were in Roosevelt to take on the Cougars when Jackson Smith and Tyler Morris each scored in the first half to put Carbon on top.

Morris was often around the ball as he also recorded an assist. Meanwhile, Parker Morgan logged the other assist. Carbon went on to defeat Union 2-1 and has now won seven of its last eight games.

The Dinos (9-5) will await the final RPI standings, which will be released Wednesday morning, to find out their first-round opponent on Saturday.