Full Swing Ahead

Preparing for the 2022 golf season, the Lady Spartans are fired up to get back on the course. The team will consist of two seniors, Trinity Nielson and Maggie Lindsey, to go along with four juniors and a number of sophomores and freshmen.

“All the seniors, juniors and sophomores are back from last season,” stated head coach Kasey Edgehouse. Returning experience certainly is a benefit to any team, as it helps the developing underclassmen understand the level of play.

While the Spartans are on the younger side with just two seniors, they are eager to devote their time at the course. “We had a ton of young girls come in last year,” said Edgehouse. “I know that we’re young and we’re going to work really hard this year. Probably harder than the girls have worked in the past. We’re really going to put the time in.”

Even with the youth, Emery expects to be a little deeper than in years past. “We’ll have a little more depth this year because the girls have got a little bit stronger.” Edgehouse continued, “Anytime you get stronger and keep your swing decent, you’ll get better at golf.”

The Spartans will need that depth to go up against the likes of Richfield and Canyon View in the region. “I feel like everybody in the state is fighting for second place. Richfield is hands down the team to beat, not only in our region, but in the state.” Edgehouse explained, “Richfield is probably the only team that is has four, five or six girls that are solid and then four or five girls waiting in the balance, waiting for one of them to make a mistake.”

Morgan and Grantsville are other solid programs in the state. In fact, Grantsville will have a big leg up at the state tournament because it will be played on its home site, Oquirrh Hills. Speaking of home sites, the Spartans will be without a home contest as they will host Region 12 in Green River while Millsite continues its restoration.

The Spartans, however, are more concerned about improving each day and reaching their potential. “Our goal for the season is to qualify for state and then make it to day two.” Edgehouse concluded, “If we could qualify for the second day at state, that would be awesome.”