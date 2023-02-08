Fun and Excitement Added to the Anticipation of the Emery High Prom

By Julie Johansen

Another element of fun and excitement was added to the anticipation of the Emery High Prom, which will be on March 3. This was made possible by junior advisor teachers Brandi Tuttle, Courtnee Justice and Tisha Thornley, who organized an Emery High Prom dress exchange.

The public was invited to bring dresses to sell or donate, which were then available for students to rent or buy. The foyer of the school’s auditorium was filled with beautiful prom dresses of every color, size, design and era. Many prom goers spent Tuesday evening twirling and dreaming of the fun coming in those beautiful dresses.

Many of the dresses were donated, and Karen Behling brought several dresses from her shop in Ferron to be rented or purchased. The dresses were colored coded, ranging in price from $10 to $100.

If a dress was chosen to be taken home, a special “Say Yes to the Dress” bag was presented to the owner of the gown. The bag contained lip gloss and nail polish. Future prom attendees were more than excited for this extraordinary opportunity.

This idea was organized by the teachers when the early stages of the prom planning began around Halloween. These teachers have already been contacted by other schools who are anxious to borrow their ideas.

All the money made from donated dresses will be used for the Junior Prom. This could include hygiene products, corsages, boutonnieres, rental fees and other necessary items.

These same teachers are also helping ensure every junior has a date for the special evening. In addition, Todd and Nadine Hinkins will teach the promenade dance again this year, which gives every junior a chance to be presented to the traditionally large crowd.