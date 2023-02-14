Fun at the Huntington Elementary Valentines Carnival

By Julie Johansen

Fortune telling, fish ponds, face painting, food vendors, ring tosses, guessing games, buried treasures and many other carnival activities filled the gym and the surrounding halls at Huntington Elementary for the annual Valentines Carnival on Friday evening.

The decades old event continues primarily because Patsy Stoddard became the carnival chairman 29 years ago and still works to organize and oversee the event every year.

Teachers old and new, school staff, and parents of the students man the booths and direct the games. Every year, the crowd doesn’t disappoint and a large amount of money is raised for the school.