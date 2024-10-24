Functional Health Solutions Welcomed by the CCCC

On Wednesday afternoon, the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) hosted a ribbon cutting for Functional Health Solutions (FHS), which is owned by Family Nurse Practitioner Deanna Fulcher.

Fulcher explained that her main goal and purpose is to instill hope for the reversal of Type 2 Diabetes. Fulcher has had a long journey to opening FHS, including her own healing, helping others with nutrition and health, going back to school for traditional functional medicine training.

Fulcher said that her logo looks like a school logo, which is on purpose, as she wants to be heavy on education and teaching people to graduate to better health. Fulcher will work with patients in a myriad of ways, such as if the stomach or hormones are off.

FHS can treat with traditional medicine, or alternative, such as herbs and supplements. Fulcher explained that the difference between traditional and functional medicine is that traditional treats and manages symptoms over the span of a lifetime, which she credited as okay, but she said that sometimes people want something different. Functional medicine works to get to the root of the cause to try and fix or reverse the condition.

Those that are interested in learning more about what Functional Health Solutions has to offer can do so in a number of ways. FHS is located at 90 West 100 North #13 in Price and can be contacted at (833) 315-4635, via Facebook, or by visiting their website for more information.