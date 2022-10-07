Funding Opportunities Available through the Rural County Grant

Shanny Wilson, Economic Development and Tourism Director for Carbon County, made a recent announcement regarding a great program that the county has received. This is called the Rural County Grant and, for those past couple of years, the county has had the opportunity to apply for and receive grant funding from the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity.

Carbon County applied for, and received, funding for another year and they are excited to announce that they have this opportunity for local businesses to apply for said funding.

Wilson explained that the Rural County Grant is a program that is designed to address the economic needs of the county and may include business recruitment, development and expansion, workforce training and development, infrastructure and much more. If a business has a potential project and is looking for funding opportunities, Wilson highly recommended that they apply.

Wilson went over a few things that are important to note on the grant, such as that is a dollar-for-dollar match. This means that there is a 50/50 match required. The average requested awards can range from $1,000 to up to $10,000. Wilson did state that larger grant requests can be considered and have been awarded in the past.

The project must be presented to the Carbon County Economic Development Board for approval. A few examples of projects are affordable housing development, infrastructure development, existing building expansion, newer upgraded equipment or machinery, uncommon industry investments, etc.

“Consideration for funding will rotate on three cycles, which is different from years past,” Wilson stated.

Cycle one applicants that will be considered are those that apply. between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30. Their applications will be looked over in December. Those that apply from Dec. 1 and Jan. 31, during Cycle Two, will be considered in February of 2023. Those that apply between Feb. 1 and March 31 will be considered during Cycle Three, in April.

Wilson stated that applicants should note that those that apply early have a much better opportunity of receiving funding and they wished to do three cycles to let applicants know sooner.

Information on the Rural County Grant, such as eligibility requirements, documents needed and the application itself, can be found on the county’s website under the “learn more” tab. For questions, contact Wilson at shanny.wilson@carbon.utah.gov or (435) 636-3295.