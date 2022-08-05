Fundraiser to Benefit Photographer Jeff Barrett

A raffle fundraiser is being hosted in support of the Barrett family following an injury that Jeff Barrett sustained while taking photos at a rodeo in Huntington City on July 16.

At this rodeo, Barrett was asked to take photos through his freelance photography business and was tossed by a bull while working. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital and then transported by helicopter to St. Marks. It was discovered that Barrett had sustained two breaks to his neck and a broken back, along with other injuries.

Currently, Barrett is home and recovering. He shared that he is on the road to recovery and that he is improving each day. Barrett is known throughout the community for his freelance work, as well as working as a contributing photographer for ETV News and USU Eastern.

At the upcoming rodeo for the Blue Sage Series that will take place on Aug. 13, a raffle fundraiser will begin at 10 a.m. Kadie Nielson stated that they are hoping to have many show support and help raise money for the medical expenses that the Barrett family will incur.

“As a rodeo family and community, we are asking that everyone come together and help support him and his family during his healing process,” said Nielson.

Donations will be accepted during the rodeo and the tickets will be sold for items to be raffled off at the awards banquet. Those that are unavailable to attend but still wish to donate may contact Nielson at (435) 820-6607, Emily Wear at (801) 472-9767 or Gillian Wandell at (435) 820-4589.

Nielson is also accepting donations through Venmo at Kadie-Nielson, with the request that Barrett’s name is left in the comments.