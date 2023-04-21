Fundraiser Upcoming for Mayall, O’Keefe Families

Photo Courtesy of the Green River Fire Department

Green River first responders Stephen Mayall and Shawn O’Keefe passed away in a four-wheeling accident on Sunday evening. The duo died after their vehicle rolled and caught fire near “G Hill” outside of Green River.

The two men were climbing dirt hills on Sunday evening when their vehicle lost traction and rolled downhill. The pair became trapped in the vehicle, which then caught fire. They both died at the scene, leaving behind their families and the community that they served.

O’Keefe was a firefighter with the Green River Fire Department, while Mayall served as an EMS. Fellow first responders and members of the community have stepped up to honor these men and support their families through an upcoming fundraiser. The Green River Gun Club and the Green River Fire Department will be hosting a variety of activities to raise funds for the O’Keefe and Mayall families.

“As many of you are aware, Green River has suffered a great loss of two of our first responders this weekend,” the Green River Gun Club shared. “While it is devastating for our community, it is much more so for the wives, children and families these great men have left behind.”

On Saturday, May 13, there will be a benefit luncheon at the Green River Senior Center. This will begin at 11 a.m. and will feature a raffle, activities and lunch. Meals will be available for purchase along with raffle tickets. There will also be a benefit shoot at the Green River Sports Park. The kids’ .22 balloon shoot will begin at 2 p.m. with the trap shoot to follow at 3 p.m. There will be prizes awarded for first, second and third place.

All funds raised will directly benefit the O’Keefe and Mayall children. Those looking to purchase raffles tickets or gather more information should contact Kimarie Fluckey at (435) 609-9896 or Landen Fluckey at (775) 385-1044.