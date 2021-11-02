Furry Friends Welcomed to Inaugural Trunk or Treat

Carbon Cat Rescue invited members of the community to join them at 545 East 400 North in Price on Saturday afternoon to enjoy a trunk or treat fundraiser.

All were invited to don their costumes and head to the trunk or treat to support a good cause while also having fun and receiving not only free candy, but dog treats as well.

Youngsters and furry family members alike were invited to the event to enjoy a pet costume contest, photoshoot and bake sale. Members of the community were invited to weigh in on the pet contest as Carbon Cat Rescue shared each contestant’s photo on Facebook and asked for votes.