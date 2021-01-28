Further Update on COVID-19 Vaccines Given to Board of Health

During the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) Board of Health meeting on Tuesday, Bradon Bradford gave an update on public health and COVID-19.

He stated that the case numbers are generally trending a lot better lately as the positivity rate continues to gradually decline. Bradford then remarked that the issue with vaccines is that they just don’t have enough of them. He wished to convey to the board how impressed he has been with the staff of the department.

Bradford said that his staff has been going at 100% or more now since March of last year and it has required flexibility, hard work and teamwork. What Bradford sees the staff of the department do day in and day out is incredibly impressive.

He then remarked that the vaccines look to be something that will continue to be pushed for six or eight more months, but the timeline is hard to pin down as they receive different projections daily. Bradford next stated that they are very close to wrapping up vaccines with the tier one group, which includes healthcare workers and first responders.

The SEUHD plans to be finished administering the vaccines to the school district employees in all three counties, at least the first doses, within the next week. He concluded by stating that, thus far, the actual vaccine experience has been excellent.