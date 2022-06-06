FutureINDesign Awarded State Farm Community Grant

$10,000 gift supports local job training program

Press Release

FutureINDesign (FIND) is a recent recipient of a $10,000 State Farm® Good Neighbor Citizenship community grant reserved for 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organizations. FutureINDesign helps individuals identify a clear pathway to removing barriers in society and creating equitable change. Participants in FutureINDesign are local community residents and experts in their own communities who have great talents and skills to advance our local communities.

“State Farm is dedicated to helping build safer, stronger and better-educated communities across the country with key focuses on safety, community development, economic empowerment and education,” shared local Price State Farm Agent Billie Sampinos. “State Farm believes everyone should have the support that will help them reach their greatest potential and properly prepare them for what’s ahead. Job training programs like the one FutureINDesign offers is a good starting point for many in our community and I’m proud we can support them.”

FutureINDesign uplifts the unrecognized experts through skill-building and inclusive entrepreneurship. Nicholina Womack, CEO of FutureINDesign, stated, “The biggest drivers of our country’s innovation and job growth are women, people of color, individuals experiencing generational poverty and individuals living in rural communities. Great ideas and innovation are informed by the unique perspective that their different lifestyles and backgrounds bring. We are thrilled to be named by State Farm as a Good Neighbor and are grateful for their support.”

The programming provided by FutureINDesign addresses the challenges of backfilling the technology talent gaps with diverse candidates and bringing high-paying career opportunities to offset the continued decrease in faltering industries. The triple-bottom-line benefits include:

Uplifting women, people of color and individuals from generational poverty or disenfranchised rural communities into business owners and leaders in technology and local communities Adding innovation and disruption into STEAM and manufacturing industries Filling communities with jobs and career opportunities.

FutureINDesign can be supported in various ways, such as grants as given by State Farm, individual or corporate ongoing or one-time donations, or volunteering to help with the programs. More information can be found at www.futureindesign.org