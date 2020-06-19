FutureINDesign May be the Future For You

For some time now, FutureINDesign has been hard at work, assisting those that reside within Carbon and Emery counties realize their potential and utilize their independent skills.

Located in the former Bealls building in Price, Nicholina Womack of FutureINDesign said that they are open and ready to expand services to help re-shore apparel manufacturing, which is currently 90 percent made outside of the U.S. Womack said that there are offshore companies that are interested in purchasing warehouses in the states for apparel.

One major perk of apparel is that it is very diversified, with the company currently making masks as well as surgical and isolation gowns. The business also recently took on a backpack project. Womack has previously stated that COVID-19 had actually proven helpful in showing the need of a strong apparel manufacturing presence in the U.S.

Womack also shared that the Carbon County Commissioners have been a huge support to help the business be competitive in the market. She then announced that, thankfully, during the pandemic, FutureINDesign was successful in hiring 23 new employees.

Currently, the company has teamed with Carbon Medical and the state of Utah to create a plethora of masks and gowns for medical personnel. Thus far, around 25,000 masks have been created and around 600 gowns have been made. While waiting for the material to create the gowns, the employees practiced creating children-sized gowns and were able to donate them throughout the area.

Womack continued by stressing that is important for those in the community to be aware that FutureINDesign is in the area and willing to welcome new members to its team. Currently, there are 34 individuals that are waiting to be trained in the program.

The program, in the past, involved a 10-week training that was successfully lowered to two weeks. In training, participants will be introduced to soft skills and career development with the final goal of them being their own independent manufacturer. There is no cost for the training, Womack stressed.

While in the training, participants will focus on connecting, and Womack said the business is very cultured and community oriented. Commissioner Tony Martines, who has worked closely with FutureINDesign, remarked that it is a second chance for many and most that go through the program turn out dependable.

Womack stated that their goal is to have 500 to 1,000 microfactories between here and Mexican Hat within 10 years. She also hopes to have the area declared as an outdoor recreation manufacturing hub.

Other exciting news is that FutureINDesign has teamed up officially with Tuka Tech and will be announced as a Tuka Center later in the summer.

Those that wish to learn even more about FutureINDesign, apply, discover ways to volunteer and more, should click here.