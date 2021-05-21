Gagon Family Medicine Further Promotes Mental Health in the Community

In the beginning of May, it was announced that Gagon Family Medicine and Urgent Care planned to host a spaghetti dinner for the community that would benefit the USU Eastern Counseling & Wellness Center.

Following this announcement, the practice furthered its efforts to promote mental health by dedicating its billboard, located along Highway 6, to youth suicide prevention. This billboard bears the message “How to tell if your child is thinking of suicide: ask.”

Amanda McIntosh, Vice President of the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties and member of the Utah Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, shared the news. She stated that encouraging children from a young age to be comfortable in sharing their feelings is a huge protective factor for when they grow older.

McIntosh stated that ensuring that your child is comfortable in sharing their feelings also promotes help-seeking behaviors well into adulthood.

“I beg of you to ask this one question now instead of asking all the why questions later,” she said.

McIntosh continued by saying that suicide is the leading cause of death for ages 10-24 and the second cause in ages 25-44 in the state of Utah.