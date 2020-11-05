Gagon Family Medicine Looks to Focus on Mental Health With the HOPE Squad

As the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties hosted its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, they were joined virtually by Lenise Peterman for a particular request.

Peterman stated that she is not only the Mayor of Helper City, but also the office manager for Gagon Family Medicine for both the Huntington and Price offices. Her reason for visiting the HOPE Squad is that the medical clinic has been looking for a service project that can assist those in the community that are suffering mentally.

Peterman stated that everyone has had a tough year and they are not sure what event or fundraiser could be possible. However, those at the clinic agreed as an organization that they would like to help members of the community.

From there, Peterman approached HOPE Squad Vice President Amanda McIntosh about participating in or coming together for an event. Peterman informed the Squad that they were open to ideas and suggestions as they are unsure of where to begin.

McIntosh suggested that Gagon Family Medicine be a part of the “Beat the Winter Blues” event this is traditionally hosted early in the year. Another idea suggested as to host a fundraiser talent show or a “Dancing with the Stars” type event. McIntosh concluded by stating that any that think of an event for partnership may contact her or Peterman for discussion.