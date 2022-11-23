Garrish Leads Charge for Lady Dinos

Senior Haley Garrish was a dominating force in Carbon’s victory over the Orem Tigers on Tuesday. The visiting Dinos took full advantage of the non-region game, where defense was key for the team. In fact, Carbon recorded 21 defensive rebounds, 10 steals and four blocks on the night.

In the first quarter, the teams traded buckets. Carbon took a 12-10 advantage into the second, where both teams slowed. Despite scoring only six points in the second, the Dinos had a 18-15 lead at the break. The third was another slow one for the Dinos, who only scored five points, which allowed Orem to overtake Carbon 24-23.

The Dinos then exploded in the final quarter to create a lopsided affair. Carbon was unstoppable as the team poured in 19 points while keeping the Tigers to only two. The impressive fourth secured the 42-26 victory for the Dinos.

Garrish was all over the court on Tuesday. In addition to scoring 19 of the team’s 42 points, she also had 10 rebounds for a double-double. She added two blocks and an assist to her stat sheet. Garrish was followed by fellow senior Tatum Tanner with 12 points and four rebounds.

Carbon (2-0) will return to the court on Nov. 29 as the team hosts Cedar City (0-0) in Price. Another home game will follow on Dec. 2 against Summit Academy (0-0).