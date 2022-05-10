Garrish Sets School Record, All Teams Compete at BYU

Photo courtesy of Jimmy Jeweks

Carbon, Emery, Green River and Pinnacle all took part in the Brigham Young University (BYU) Invitational this past weekend. With over 50 schools in the 1A-3A category, there was plenty of competition for all involved.

Carbon

Haley Garrish set a new school record in discus, throwing it 111-01.75 feet, to take fourth in the event. Meanwhile, Bowden Robison took second in javelin with Nathan Morley in fifth. Haylee Prescott also ended in fifth in the long jump. Carbon took third in the girls’ 4×100 and fifth in the boys’ sprint medley.

The boys grabbed 15.5 points for 19th place while the girls scored 15 points for 18th place.

Emery

Jess Christiansen took second in the 1600, just three seconds out of first, and sixth in the 3200. Whitley Christensen then tied for fourth in the high jump. In throws, Derek Canterbery took sixth in discus and seventh in javelin.

Emery took 17th place with 16 points in the boys’ standings and 34th place with four points in the girls’.

Green River

Pirate Jenilee Kenner ended in second place in javelin. She scored her team eight points, good enough to tie for 27th.

Pinnacle

While no Panthers placed, Michael Schmitz had the best showing when he took 29th in the high jump.

Full results can be found here. The teams will now prepare for their regional competition this week.