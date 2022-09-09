Gary Lee Fowler, 83, passed away peacefully on September 3rd, 2022. Born on August 19th, 1939, in Standardville, UT to Leslie and Adaline Fowler. He grew up in Carbon County, UT and graduated from Carbon High School in 1957.

He honorably served his country in both the National Guard and the United States Airforce. Afterwards, he was employed with the Railroad for 35 years. During this time, he also served as the only Police Officer for Alpine, UT for several years.

Gary enjoyed all things outdoors, especially fishing, hunting, and camping with his family. Trap shooting, building model airplanes, photography and riding horses were favorite past times throughout his life. Gary had a generous and outgoing personality. He was hardworking with strong family values.

Gary is survived by his wife, Peggy Fowler; daughter Terrie Cunningham; sons Rick O’Berto, Les (Lisa) Fowler, Gary (Sandy) Fowler; stepdaughters Kappe (Harry) Stutsman and April (Shawn) Pierce, and his sister Sherry (Bruce) Christensen. He is also survived by over 40 grandchildren, great and great, great grandchildren.

Celebrations of life for family and friends will be held in Helper and Grand Junction. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope West (Hospice), 3090 North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506 in Gary’s name.