Gary Liddell Callaway, age 80, passed away July 20, 2022, at his home in Cedar City, Utah. He was born on April 14, 1942 to Hana Irene Liddell and Leland “Bud” Maurice Callaway. He was born and raised in Price, UT. He attended Carbon High School where he participated in baseball, basketball and football. He graduated from Carbon College and Utah State University with an accounting degree. Gary married his sweetheart, Lorraine Davis, on August 28, 1964 in the Manti, Utah Temple.

He served honorably in the Central States mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Gary and the love of his life, Lorraine, had 7 children. In 1976 he landed his dream job as a Special Agent for the F.B.I. in Los Angeles, California. He retired in 1999 then moved to Cedar City, Utah where he enjoyed a new career as a bus driver. His favorite part of the job was driving the sports teams to games and the special needs preschoolers to school. He served diligently as bishop for his ward as well as other numerous church callings. He and his wife served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for the Denmark mission in Iceland. Gary genuinely loved people and getting to know them and earned the nickname “Twenty Questions”. He loved sports, music, dancing, crossword puzzles, reading the newspaper, and most of all spending time with his family. He had a wonderful sense of humor that he kept all the way to the very end.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lorraine Davis Callaway; his children Wendy (Doug) Barrow, Star, ID; Tracy (Travis) Tidwell, Kaysville, UT; Andrea (Tom) Callaway-Cullison, Cedar City, UT; Ginger (Mark) Todd, Camarillo, CA; Jessica (Pete) Sury, Cedar City, UT; Jud (Amanda) Callaway, St. George, UT; 21 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Kathleen Lawrence, Anita (Artie) Nicholson; and brother, Richard Winn.

He is preceded in death by his parents; step-father, John C. Winn; brother, Travis Winn; and son, Cab Davis Callaway.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 1:00pm at the LDS Church at 638 E. Canyon Center Dr. A viewing will be held at 12:00pm immediately preceding the funeral service. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to www.mortuary.org.