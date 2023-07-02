February 22, 1957 – June 16, 2023

Gary Lynn Espinoza, son, brother, uncle, and friend, left us June 16, 2023. He was known for his kindness and beloved by many.

Gary was born to Eloy Mary Espinzoa in Carbon County in 1957, one of 10 children. He attended Carbon High School and was a lifelong resident of Carbon County. Throughout his life, Gary traveled far and wide, working, fishing and exploring Alaska, Canada, Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, and most recently Costa Rica. Gary enjoyed his time volunteering for the 2002 Winter Olympics, chauffeuring many dignitaries, actors, and producers.

Gary was a coal miner, a heavy equipment operator, and mapped roads for the BLM in the San Rafael Swell. Most importantly, Gary was a selfless, loving caretaker for his mom for over ten years, doing it with class.

Care and concern for others was a big part of Gary’s life. He was a member of Clampers, Matt Warner chapter. Since 1900, the Clampers have been dedicated to preserving forgotten history and all manner of charitable work. Gary was always concerned about others, especially those who struggled.

Having a good time and ensuring others did as well was important to Gary. He loved a decadent dessert, good music and dancing, fishing, hunting, golf, and a shot of Crown Royal. Gary brought smiles and laughter to family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers. He often remarked that the most valuable thing anyone could offer is their time; time to spend with each other.

Gary loved his family. He is survived by his favorite sister, Francis and brothers Raymond, Joe, Sam, and Marty as well as many nieces and nephews. We miss our sweet Gary.

All Gary wanted written in his obituary was, “I don’t have to pay taxes anymore, but you do.” Let’s all raise a glass, here’s to Gary.