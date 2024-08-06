Gas Leak Reported in Helper

On Tuesday afternoon, a reported gas leak on Railroad Avenue in Helper came through dispatch. A train had been stopped on the tracks and the power on the east side on the city was turned off to determine the location of the leak.

“Dominion Energy requested assistance from the fire department due to the large amount of gas in the building. The area was evacuated, railroad traffic was stopped, and the power was shut off to be able to safely investigate,” shared the Helper Fire Department.

Following the shutoff of gas, the building was allowed to vent and an investigation was conducted in order to assess if gas levels were safe. Helper Fire reported the area was found to be safe and the scene had been turned back over to Dominion Energy.

Initial reports coming through alleged that individuals had been affected by the leak. Continue to check with ETV News as information is released.