Gaylene Hadden Branson

1957-2020

Gaylene left this earthly life to return home to our Heavenly Father, August 29, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home in Delta Colorado with her husband by her side. After a long courageous battle with MS. She was 63 years old. Gaylene was born August 8, 1957 in Price Utah to Dorthey and Franklin Hadden.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Gaylene married Dean Curtis (divorced) together they had two sons DJ and Christopher (Chris). Later married Stanley Branson, March 10, 2015.

Gaylene had a great sense of humor and a funny little laugh-along with a twinkle in her eye. She loved to cook and her hot cup of tea. Her pride and joy was her family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Stanley (Delta Co) her sons DJ and Chris Curtis (Utah) Sisters Vera Jackson (CA) Wendi Burris and Kisty Cook (UT), half sister Valeria Libertrus (Ks) half brothers Del Hadden, Scott Hadden and Victor Hadden (Ks). Several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, sister Roberta and brother Frankie Dee.

Celebration of life will be at a later date.