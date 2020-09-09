Gear Up for the Emery Rodeo

The Emery rodeo team will play host to high school competitors on Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Blue Sage Arena in Castle Dale. Diamond H Rodeo and ZD Cattle Co. are the contractors for the rodeo.

Friday’s event will begin at 5 p.m. and Saturday’s events will include slack at 9 a.m. and a 4 p.m. performance. While the order of events are subject to change, the main arena plans to feature steer wrestling, bareback, tie down, saddle bronc, team roping and bull riding. The indoor arena will feature breakaway, poles, goats and barrels. Cow cutting will take place on Friday morning at 9 a.m. in the indoor arena, featuring Emery and Sevier combined.

Also at 9 a.m. on Friday, Emery reined cow horse will take place in the outdoor arena. The fun is not confined to the arenas, however. Saturday’s events will also feature an Emery and Sevier rodeo rifle and trap shoot. The light rifle will be at 8 a.m. with the trap at 9 a.m. This will take place at the Emery County Gun Club and Emery County Sheriff’s Department Rifle Range located at 475 West County Road 417 in Castle Dale.

Co-event sponsors are AutoFarm Price Auto Group, Hometown Market, Castle Valley Supply, Castleview Hospital, Emery Medical Center, Castle Dale City and Magnuson Livestock. Diamond sponsors include JN Auto, Hydraulic Repair Specialties, J&D Auto, Barney Trucking and Dr. Kelly Jensen.

Coal sponsors are Magnuson Lumber and BK’s Stop & Shop while the ruby sponsors consist of Emery Telcom, Huntington City, Cache Valley Bank and the San Rafael Vet Clinic. Finally, the gold sponsors are Sutherlands and Charlie’s Pawn.