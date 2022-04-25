Gene Madrid Retires from Carbon County After 24 Years

During the Carbon County Commission meeting last week, Gene Madrid of the road department was recognized as he will be entering into retirement following 24 years of service to the county.

Commission Chair Casey Hopes began the recognition by stating that he has really enjoyed working alongside Madrid, stating that all of the work that he has done is appreciated. While the county is happy for him, they are saddened to be losing a friend to retirement. Daniel Luke then stated that on rough days, Madrid was the first one in and the last one out.

Luke continued by informing all that Madrid has been dedicated for all of the years of his service. Luke hoped that he was as excited about his retirement as he has been about going to work each day.

Madrid then spoke, saying that he is going to miss the best bunch of guys that he has had the pleasure of working with. Madrid was presented a plague to commemorate his retirement and was thanked for the last 24 years.