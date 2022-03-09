MenuMenu


  3. GENERAL NOTICE TO CONTROL  NOXIOUS WEEDS

Notice is hereby given this 7 Day of March 2022, pursuant to the Utah Noxious Weed Act, Section 7, to every person who owns or controls land in Emery County, Utah, that noxious weeds standing, being, or growing on such land shall be controlled and the spread of same prevented by effective cutting, tillage, cropping, pasturing, or treating with chemicals or other effective methods, or combination thereof, approved by County Weed supervisor, as often as may be required to prevent the weed from blooming and maturing seeds, or spreading by root, root stalks or other means. 

Upon failure to comply with this notice, the owner or person in possession of property upon which noxious weeds are present shall be deemed negligent and enforce control measures may be imposed at the discretion of county authorities.  Expenses of control measures employed by the county shall be paid directly by the owner or person in possession of the property, or shall constitute a lien on property and become collectible by taxes.

There are hereby designated five classes of noxious weeds in the state: Class 1A (EDRR Watch List), Class 1 (EDRR), Class 2 (Control), Class 3 (Containment), and Class 4 (Prohibited for sale or propagation).                                        

TABLE

Class 1A: Early Detection Rapid Response (EDRR) Watch List Declared noxious and invasive weeds not native to the state of Utah and not known to exist in the State that pose a serious threat to the state and should be considered as a very high priority.

Common crupina                Crupina vulgaris

African rue                    Peganum harmala

Small bugloss                  Anchusa arvensis

Mediterranean sage            Salvia aethiopis

Spring millet                  Milium vernale

Syrian beancaper               Zygophyllum fabago

Ventenata (North Africa grass) Ventenata dubia

Plumeless thistle              Carduus acanthoides

Malta starthistle              Centaurea melitensis

Class 1B: Early Detection Rapid Response (EDRR)

Declared noxious and invasive weeds not native to the State of Utah that are known to exist in the state invery limited populations and pose a serious threat to the state and should be considered as a very high priority.

Camelthorn                     Alhagi maurorum

Garlic mustard                 Alliaria petiolata

Purple starthistle             Centaurea calcitrapa

Goatsrue                       Galega officinalis

African mustard Brassica tournefortii

Giant reed                     Arundo donax

Japanese knotweed Polygonum cuspidatum

Blueweed (Vipers bugloss) Echium vulgare

Elongated mustard              Brassica elongata

Common St. Johnswort      Hypericum perforatum

Oxeye daisy                    Leucanthemum vulgare

Cutleaf vipergrass             Scorzonera laciniata 

Class 2: Control

Declared noxious and invasive weeds not native to the state of Utah, that pose a threat to the state and should be considered a high priority for control.  Weeds listed in the control list are known to exist in varying populations throughout the state.  The concentration of these weeds is at a level where control or eradication may be possible.

Leafy spurge                   Euphorbia esula

Medusahead                     Taeniatherum caput-medusae

Rush skeletonweed Chondrilla juncea

Spotted knapweed Centaurea stoebe

Purple loosestrife Lythrum salicaria

Squarrose knapweed Centaurea virgata

Dyers woad                     Isatis tinctoria

Yellow starthistle             Centaurea solstitialis

Yellow toadflax                Linaria vulgaris

Diffuse knapweed               Centaurea diffusa

Black henbane                  Hyoscyamus niger

Dalmation toadflax             Linaria dalmatica

Class 3: Containment

Declared noxious and invasive weeds not native to the State of Utah that are widely spread. Weeds listed in the containment noxious weeds list are known to exist in various populations throughout the state. Weed control efforts may be directed at reducing or eliminating new or expanding weed populations Known and established weed populations, as determined by the weed control authority, may be managed by any approved weed control methodology, as determined by the weed control authority.  These weeds pose a threat to the agricultural industry and agricultural products.

Russian knapweed Acroptilon repens

Houndstounge                   Cynoglossum officianale

Perennial pepperweed Lepidium latifolium

  (Tall whitetop)

Phragmites (Common reed)  Phragmites australis ssp.

Tamarisk(Saltcedar)            Tamarix ramosissima

Hoary cress                    Cardaria spp.

Canada thistle                 Cirsium arvense

Poison hemlock                 Conium maculatum

Musk thistle                   Carduus nutans

Quackgrass                     Elymus repens

Jointed goatgrass              Aegilops cylindrica

Bermudagrass*                  Cynodon dactylon

Perennial Sorghum spp. including but not limited

                               to Johnson Grass (Sorghum

                               halepense)and Sorghum

                               almum (Sorghum almum).

Scotch thistle (Cotton thistle)  Onopordum acanthium

Field bindweed                 Convolvulus spp.

  (Wild Morning-glory)

Puncturevine(Goathead) Tribulus terrestris

 

* Bermudagrass (Cynodon dactylon) shall not be a noxious

weed in Washington County and shall not be subject to provisions of the Utah Noxious Weed Law within the boundaries of that county.  It shall be a noxious weed throughout all

other areas of the State of Utah and shall be subject to the laws therein.

Class 4: Prohibited

Declared noxious and invasive weeds, not native to the state of Utah, that pose a threat to the state through the retail sale or propagation in the nursery and greenhouse industry. Prohibited noxious weeds are annual, biennial, or perennial plants that the commissioner designates as having the potential or are known to be detrimental to human or animal health, the environment, public roads, crops, or other property. 

Cogongrass                     Imperata cylindrica

  (Japanese blood grass)

Myrtle spurge                  Euphorbia myrsinites

Dames Rocket                   Hesperis matronalis

Scotch broom                   Cytisus scoparius

Russian olive                  Elaeagnus angustifolia

 

Declared a Noxious Weed by Emery County

Russian olive                  Elaeagnus angustifolia

 Published in the ETV Newspaper March 9, 2022.

