GENERAL NOTICE TO CONTROL  NOXIOUS WEEDS

Notice is hereby given this 7 Day of March 2022, pursuant to the Utah Noxious Weed Act, Section 7, to every person who owns or controls land in Emery County, Utah, that noxious weeds standing, being, or growing on such land shall be controlled and the spread of same prevented by effective cutting, tillage, cropping, pasturing, or treating with chemicals or other effective methods, or combination thereof, approved by County Weed supervisor, as often as may be required to prevent the weed from blooming and maturing seeds, or spreading by root, root stalks or other means.

Upon failure to comply with this notice, the owner or person in possession of property upon which noxious weeds are present shall be deemed negligent and enforce control measures may be imposed at the discretion of county authorities. Expenses of control measures employed by the county shall be paid directly by the owner or person in possession of the property, or shall constitute a lien on property and become collectible by taxes.

There are hereby designated five classes of noxious weeds in the state: Class 1A (EDRR Watch List), Class 1 (EDRR), Class 2 (Control), Class 3 (Containment), and Class 4 (Prohibited for sale or propagation).

TABLE

Class 1A: Early Detection Rapid Response (EDRR) Watch List Declared noxious and invasive weeds not native to the state of Utah and not known to exist in the State that pose a serious threat to the state and should be considered as a very high priority.

Common crupina Crupina vulgaris

African rue Peganum harmala

Small bugloss Anchusa arvensis

Mediterranean sage Salvia aethiopis

Spring millet Milium vernale

Syrian beancaper Zygophyllum fabago

Ventenata (North Africa grass) Ventenata dubia

Plumeless thistle Carduus acanthoides

Malta starthistle Centaurea melitensis

Class 1B: Early Detection Rapid Response (EDRR)

Declared noxious and invasive weeds not native to the State of Utah that are known to exist in the state invery limited populations and pose a serious threat to the state and should be considered as a very high priority.

Camelthorn Alhagi maurorum

Garlic mustard Alliaria petiolata

Purple starthistle Centaurea calcitrapa

Goatsrue Galega officinalis

African mustard Brassica tournefortii

Giant reed Arundo donax

Japanese knotweed Polygonum cuspidatum

Blueweed (Vipers bugloss) Echium vulgare

Elongated mustard Brassica elongata

Common St. Johnswort Hypericum perforatum

Oxeye daisy Leucanthemum vulgare

Cutleaf vipergrass Scorzonera laciniata

Class 2: Control

Declared noxious and invasive weeds not native to the state of Utah, that pose a threat to the state and should be considered a high priority for control. Weeds listed in the control list are known to exist in varying populations throughout the state. The concentration of these weeds is at a level where control or eradication may be possible.

Leafy spurge Euphorbia esula

Medusahead Taeniatherum caput-medusae

Rush skeletonweed Chondrilla juncea

Spotted knapweed Centaurea stoebe

Purple loosestrife Lythrum salicaria

Squarrose knapweed Centaurea virgata

Dyers woad Isatis tinctoria

Yellow starthistle Centaurea solstitialis

Yellow toadflax Linaria vulgaris

Diffuse knapweed Centaurea diffusa

Black henbane Hyoscyamus niger

Dalmation toadflax Linaria dalmatica

Class 3: Containment

Declared noxious and invasive weeds not native to the State of Utah that are widely spread. Weeds listed in the containment noxious weeds list are known to exist in various populations throughout the state. Weed control efforts may be directed at reducing or eliminating new or expanding weed populations Known and established weed populations, as determined by the weed control authority, may be managed by any approved weed control methodology, as determined by the weed control authority. These weeds pose a threat to the agricultural industry and agricultural products.

Russian knapweed Acroptilon repens

Houndstounge Cynoglossum officianale

Perennial pepperweed Lepidium latifolium

(Tall whitetop)

Phragmites (Common reed) Phragmites australis ssp.

Tamarisk(Saltcedar) Tamarix ramosissima

Hoary cress Cardaria spp.

Canada thistle Cirsium arvense

Poison hemlock Conium maculatum

Musk thistle Carduus nutans

Quackgrass Elymus repens

Jointed goatgrass Aegilops cylindrica

Bermudagrass* Cynodon dactylon

Perennial Sorghum spp. including but not limited

to Johnson Grass (Sorghum

halepense)and Sorghum

almum (Sorghum almum).

Scotch thistle (Cotton thistle) Onopordum acanthium

Field bindweed Convolvulus spp.

(Wild Morning-glory)

Puncturevine(Goathead) Tribulus terrestris

* Bermudagrass (Cynodon dactylon) shall not be a noxious

weed in Washington County and shall not be subject to provisions of the Utah Noxious Weed Law within the boundaries of that county. It shall be a noxious weed throughout all

other areas of the State of Utah and shall be subject to the laws therein.

Class 4: Prohibited

Declared noxious and invasive weeds, not native to the state of Utah, that pose a threat to the state through the retail sale or propagation in the nursery and greenhouse industry. Prohibited noxious weeds are annual, biennial, or perennial plants that the commissioner designates as having the potential or are known to be detrimental to human or animal health, the environment, public roads, crops, or other property.

Cogongrass Imperata cylindrica

(Japanese blood grass)

Myrtle spurge Euphorbia myrsinites

Dames Rocket Hesperis matronalis

Scotch broom Cytisus scoparius

Russian olive Elaeagnus angustifolia

Declared a Noxious Weed by Emery County

Russian olive Elaeagnus angustifolia

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 9, 2022.