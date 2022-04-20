GENERAL NOTICE TO CONTROL NOXIOUS WEEDS

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to the Utah Noxious Weed Act, Section 7, to every person who owns or controls land in Carbon County, Utah, that noxious weeds standing, being, or growing on such land shall be controlled and the spread of same prevented by effective cutting, tillage, cropping, pasturing, or treating with chemicals or other effective methods, or combination thereof, approved by the County Weed Supervisor, as often as may be required to prevent the weed from blooming and maturing seeds, or spreading by root, root stalks or other means.

Upon failure to comply with this notice, the owner or person in possession of property upon which noxious weeds are present shall be deemed negligent and enforced control measures may be imposed at the discretion of County Authorities. Expenses of control measures employed by the County shall be paid directly by the owner or person in possession of the property, or shall constitute a lien on the property and become collectible by taxes.

Noxious Weed List for the State of Utah 2022

Carbon County’s Priority Listing

Class 1A EDRR Watch List

Common Crupina – Crupina vulgaris

African rue – Peganum harmala

Small bugloss – Anchusa arvensis

Mediterranean sage – Salvia aethiopis

Spring millet – Milium vernale

Syrian beancaper – Zygophyllum fabago

Ventenata (North Africa grass) – Ventenata dubia

Plumeless thistle – Carduus acanthoides

Malta starthistle – Centaurea melitensis

Class 1B Early Detection

Camelthorn – Alhagi maurorum

Garlic mustard – Alliaria petiolata

Purple starthistle – Centaurea calcitrapa

Goatsrue – Galega officinalis

African mustard – Brassica tournefortii

Giant Reed – Arundo donax

Japanese Knotweed – Polygonum cuspidatum

Blueweed (Vipers bugloss) – Echium vulgare

Elongated mustard – Brassica elongate

Common St. Johnswort – Hypericum perforatum

Oxeye daisy – Leucanthemum vulgare

Cutleaf vipergrass – Scorzonera laciniata

Class 2 Control

Leafy spurge – Euphorbia esula

Medusahead – Taeniatherum caput-medusae

Rush skeletonweed – chondrilla juncea

Spotted Knapweed – Centaurea stoebe

Purple Loosestrife – Lythrum salicaria

Squarrose Knapweed – Centaurea virgata

Dyers Woad – Isatis tinctoria

Yellow Starthistle – Centaurea solstitialis

Yellow Toadflax – Linaria vulgaris

Diffuse Knapweed – Centaurea diffusa

Black henbane – Hyoscyamus niger

Dalmation Toadflax – Linaria dalmatica

Class 3 Contain

Russian Knapweed – Acroptilon repens

Houndstounge – Cynoglossum officianale

Perennial pepperweed (Tall Whitetop) – Lepidium latifolium

Phragmites (Common reed) – Phragmites australis ssp.

Tamarisk (Saltcedar) – Tamarix ramosissima

Hoary cress – Cardaria spp.

Canada Thistle – Cirsium arvense

Poison Hemlock – Conium maculatum

Musk Thistle – Carduus nutans

Quackgrass – Elymus repens

Jointed goatgrass – Aegilops cylindrica

Bermudagrass – Cynodon dactylon

Perennial Sorghum spp.: Johnson Grass (Sorghum halepense) and Sorghum almum (Sorghum almum)

Scotch Thistle (Cotton thistle) – Onopordum acanthium

Field Bindweed (Wild Morning-glory) – Convolvulus spp

Puncturevine (Goathead) – Tribulus terrestris

Class 4 Prohibited

Cogongrass (Japanese blood grass) – Imperata cylindrica

Myrtle spurge – Euphorbia myrsinites

Dames Rocket – Hesperis matronalis

Scotch broom – Cytisus scoparius

Russian olive – Elaeagnus angustifolia

If you have questions, please contact the Carbon County Weed and Mosquito Abatement Department at (435) 636-3270

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 20, April 27 and May 4, 2022.