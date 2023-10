THE PRICE CITY COUNCIL WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING TO RECEIVE INPUT ON THE 2023 UPDATE TO THE PRICE CITY GENERAL PLAN ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11TH, 2023 AT 5:30PM IN THE PRICE CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS LOCATED AT 185 EAST MAIN STREET. COPIES OF THE PROPOSED 2013 UPDATED PRICE CITY GENERAL PLAN MAY BE OBTAINED BY CALLING NICK TATTON AT 636-3184 PRIOR TO THE PUBLIC HEARING.

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 4 and October 11, 2023.