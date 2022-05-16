Generous Book Donation Presented to Emery Caring for Kids

By Kacie Crawford

Last fall, I received an email from my PLC coordinator, Mr. Hughes, who is the Principal at Cottonwood Elementary, telling me about an opportunity that Scholastic Books was doing for teachers and their students. This opportunity included nominating one student in my class who I felt was a super reader along with who I thought might be a huge J.K. Rowling and Harry Potter fan.

I was able to nominate Chloe Hurst as my student and she had the opportunity for a chance to be considered as a participant in a virtual holiday reading with J.K. Rowling for her newest book, “The Christmas Pig.” Although Chloe wasn’t one of the selected applicants for this virtual reading, our fifth grade class had the opportunity to receive 1,000 books from Scholastic to give to an organization of our choice.

After discussing some different options with my fifth grade class, we decided to donate our books to Emery Caring for Kids. We decided that we wanted each student in our county who receives a food kit from Emery Caring for Kids to receive a book with their food kit as well.

As a fifth grade class, we were able to present Emery Caring for Kids with our Scholastic book donation. We really appreciate BrinLee Hurdsman, Miss Emery County Outstanding Teen, as well as Lindsey Oman and Heidi Hurdsman for being able to be with us and for everything that they, along with many volunteers, do for the children in our county.