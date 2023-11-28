Generous Donation Made to the Hope Squad

On Nov. 21, the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) shined the spotlight onto the Carbon County Ambulance due to a generous donation that was made.

All of the proceeds from the 911 Memorial Walk and Raffle were donated to the Hope Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties, which acts as the suicide prevention program with the SEUHD.

“When money is donated to the Hope Squad, we use it to help families seeking counseling, help pay for medications and even sometimes are able to use it to help cover the cost of the cleaning from a loss to suicide,” explained Amanda McIntosh of the SEUHD and the Hope Squad. “All of these services can be costly to families.”

McIntosh extended gratitude to Justin Needles, Kami Rasmussen Olsen and the rest of the local first responders that go out of their way daily to ensure that the community is safe.

The health department urged those that are are in a crisis, or know someone that might be, to call or text 988. This is the national suicide and crisis lifeline and is available 24 hours per day, seven days per week.