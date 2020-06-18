Generous Donation, Volunteers Result in New Trees in Wellington

Wards Landscaping recently made a generous, leafy donation to Wellington City. This donation came in the form of about 30 various trees to be planted at the city pond. This endeavor was spearheaded by Paige Madrigal for a service project and many of her family members came to assist.

Also assisting in the planting of the trees was Wellington City Mayor Joan Powell, Councilwoman Paula Noyes, Councilman Derk Bradley, Wellington City Police Chief Rory Bradley, various Bradley family members and many more. The group also received royal assistance in the form of Carbon County Royalty as well as the Wellington City Maintenance Crew.