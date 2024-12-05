Generous Grant Awarded to USU Eastern by the Mine Safety and Health Administration

On Nov. 7, the U.S. Department of Labor announced that its Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) awarded more than $10.5 million in grants to organizations in 45 states, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and the Navajo Nation.

These grants are to reduce mining accidents, illnesses and injuries by supporting programs such as safety and health courses. The MSHA grants will support the delivery of federally mandated training and re-training for miners. This includes miners at surface, underground coal and metal and nonmetal mines, and those that are employed in shell dredging or surface stone, sand and gravel-mining operations.

These state grants are awarded following applications by states and territories. These funds and then provided to state department and agencies, as well as to state-supported universities and colleges. These grants will be awarded by MSHA as part of the fiscal year 2024 State Grants program.

“The State Grants program is one way that MSHA can focus on protecting the health and safety of miners across the country,” said Assistant Secretary of Labor for Mine Safety and Health Chris Williamson. “That training needs to include educating miners about the hazards associated with silica and how they can exercise their rights to minimize their risks.”

Among the lengthy list of those that were awarded, Price City’s own Utah State University Eastern (USU E) was found on the list. They were awarded a total of $277,557.