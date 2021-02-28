Generous Utahns Showed Big Support for 35th Annual Scouting For Food Drive

Public embraced new donation drop off options throughout Utah

Press Release

When Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 25 through Feb. 12, 2021 as Utah’s 35th Annual Scouting for Food Drive, generous Utahns heeded the call by donating an estimated 142,000 pounds of food at donation drop off sites across the state.

Four hundred BSA Cub Scout Packs, Scouts BSA troops and Venturing Crews across Utah, 40 community food pantries and food banks, 35 Arctic Circle Restaurants, 18 Bank of Utah locations and 11 Red Hanger locations distributed 59,000 Scouting for Food bags in communities throughout Utah. Bank of Utah branches, Red Hanger Cleaners and local pantries and food banks served as donation sites throughout the food drive, and more than 50 local Smith’s Food & Drug stores and a few rural grocers allowed local Scouts to collect donations from shoppers on Scouting for Food Day, Saturday, Feb. 6.

“We tried a new approach for collecting donations for our annual food drive this year, and we’re very grateful to our neighbors and friends who made the extra effort to support the Boy Scouts by bringing their donations to our drop off sites,” said Scout Executive Allen Endicott of the BSA Crossroads of The West Council. “People opened up their hearts and their pocketbooks and dropped off not only filled bags, but cases and pallets full of nutritious, non-perishable food to help feed hungry families across Utah.

“The Boy Scouts are very appreciative to Bank of Utah for underwriting the costs of printing the food bags, designing the posters and flyers, and creating awareness about Scouting for Food,” continued Endicott. “We’re also very grateful to Arctic Circle and Red Hanger who offered coupons for a double cheeseburger or a free shirt cleaning to those who donated. We also express a big thank you to the Utah National Guard, Red Hanger and our Scouts for picking up and delivering donations from all the sites to food banks and pantries across Utah. Because of our partners’ support and the wonderful support of thousands of Utahns, our local food pantries will be better prepared to help provide food for families and kids who turn to them in time of need.”

For more information about becoming a member of the Boy Scouts and Scouting for Food, visit www.utahscouts.org/scoutingforfood.