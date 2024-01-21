Genesis Pregnancy Center Presented Community Service Award

On Thursday evening, the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center played host to the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce 2024 Installation Banquet. During the banquet, a number of awards were given, and one such honor was the Community Service Award.

This was presented by Chamber President Taren Powell, who announced Dorothy Wilson and Cynthia Madsen with the Genesis Pregnancy Center as the recipients. She began by stating that the mission of the Genesis Pregnancy Center, formerly the Castle Country Pregnancy Resource Center, is to enable women and men facing pregnancy decisions to choose life, parent well and heal from associated loss, while demonstrating the love of Jesus.

The center is a faith-based, nonprofit organization that was established in 2019 and aims to serve many individuals in Carbon and Emery counties, regardless of income or marital status.

Some of the services offered through Genesis include free pregnancy tests, over 170 classes through Bright Course that educate from conception to toddlerhood and beyond, guiding expecting parents through options, fatherhood classes and more. Through the courses, clients can earn Baby Bucks to use in purchasing new or gently used items in their store.

The center operates solely on donations from churches, companies, individuals and others, not receiving funding from any government agency. Unfortunately, donations in the last six months have dwindled to about half and the center had to lay off its director.

“If 100 people donated $50 monthly, that would be enough to cover the director’s wages and operating expenses,” Powell explained, before welcoming Wilson and Madsen to speak.

It was acknowledged by the duo that they have been struggling for some time and that the center is something that is really needed throughout the community. They thanked the chamber for the recognition and invited the community to stop by the center and see what they have to offer.

Those that would like to help the center in all of its efforts can visit gpcenter.org and navigate to the support page or visit the Genesis Pregnancy Center at 836 East 100 North in Price.