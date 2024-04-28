Geocaching Tour in the Carbon Corridor

Carbon County Office of Tourism Press Release

Calling all geocachers! The Carbon County Office of Tourism is excited to announce the re-launch of the Carbon Corridor’s SPX GeoTour happening on June 1 with a kick-off event. J

oin us for the 2nd year of the SPX GeoTour event on June 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the USU Eastern Prehistoric Museum parking lot.

This exciting GeoTour offers visitors an immersive journey through the Corridor, providing insights into stewardship, local history preservation, and the discovery of Utah’s hidden treasures “GeoTours are the marriage between geocaching and tourism,” said County Tourism and Film Specialist Tina Grange. “From a tourism perspective, there are a ton of benefits from geocaching, because, as we know, geocachers plan their travel around geocaching. This tour has already resulted in over 750 geocachers from around the world visiting Carbon County to explore since its debut in 2023.”

Geocaching is a great way to experience the Corridor. These high tech treasure hunts are hidden all around the Corridor, offering people a chance to explore and get to know some of the area’s top attractions and hidden gems. Enter exclusive giveaways, live radio coverage, enjoy complimentary donuts and coffee to kick-start your day, and more, all before the GeoTour kicks off. Complete the GeoTour and receive a custom trackable or commemorate your journey with a limited-edition GeoTour ‘24 collectable coin, available for purchase at the Carbon County Visitor’s Center or Helper Museum while supplies last.

Find the event on Facebook to RSVP and add the event to your calendar. Be sure to have your Geocaching passport ready – this is an event you won’t want to miss!