Georg Daniel “Dan” Wissmar, 77, passed away the early morning of January 5th due to complication from Covid-19. He was born 6/8/43 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Frank D. and Bernita (Madsen) Wissmar.

Dan grew up in Ventura, California and at the age of 19 he was called to serve an LDS Mission in Sweden. Returning home to Ventura he met the love of his life, Laura, cruising down Ventura Boulevard and they married on 8/3/66. Dan served a short stint in the US Army at Fort Bliss when he was drafted 1969, was released and returned to his love of teaching in California. He spent summers obtaining his Master’s Degree in Education from BYU. The family relocated to Utah in 1978 where Dan taught in the Engineering Department at the College of Eastern Utah, retiring in 2004. He also volunteered his time also on the Board of Directors of the Utah Housing Commission.

Dan was most proud of his children and bragged about them to anyone who would listen. He was quick to make friends and throughout his life he gathered some of the very best.

Dan enjoyed many hobbies in his time: Surfing the California waves, Racing Motor Cross, running, hunting, Mountain Man Rendezvousing, Cowboy Shooting – his Cowboy name was ‘Pistol Pete’, bullet reloading, coupon clipping, raspberry jam making, and maintaining his perfect handle-bar mustache, just to name a few. Dan was a family-man and took his family camping and fishing every summer, often with friends who were considered family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Brother, David; and Son, Erik. He leaves behind his Wife, Laura; Brother, Joel (Jan); Son, Nathan (Kristen); Son, Daniel (Danielle); Daughter, Lena; Grandchildren, Seila, Nathan, Aileena, Avery, Caden, Brock, Carson, and Ellie; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of life will occur when it is safe to travel and the family can safely be together again. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local food bank for families impacted by this global pandemic, and please be safe.