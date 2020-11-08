George (Jerry) Gerald Dimick age 85 of Vernal passed away on November 4, 2020.

George was born on September 1, 1935 to Francis and Annie Dimick in Sunnyside, Utah. George married Lois Elaine McFarlane on February 24, 1956. They were later sealed in the Vernal LDS Temple on September 7, 2000.

George enjoyed hunting, the outdoors and being around his family.

He spent many years as a volunteer fireman on the Vernal fire department. George retired from the Utah State Patrol and was very proud to be on the patrol. He has much respect for his fellow patrol officers.

He is survived by his three sons, Scott (Judy) Dimick, Gary (Terri) Dimick all of Vernal, Utah, Dean (Lisa) Dimick of Craig, Colorado. Eleven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. His sister Jean Ufford of Vernal, Utah.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Lois, his parents, brother Vic Dimick, sister Ellen Peacock and two grandchildren.

George will be missed by everyone that knew him.

Services for George will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in Vernal Memorial Park under the directions of the Phillips Ashley Valley Funeral Home. Online condolences maybe shared at www.AshleyValleyFuneralHome.com.