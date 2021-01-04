Georgia Lamph passed away peacefully on Monday, December 28, 2020, at the age of 85, surrounded by her children. Georgia was born to Tony and Helen Pallios on July 4, 1935, in Price Utah, where she was raised with her three siblings and attended the local schools and then graduated from Carbon College. On November 4, 1956, Georgia married Ted, the love of her life. They moved from Price to California to start their life together where they raised four children.

Georgia continued her education and achieved her degree in nursing in 1972. She was a registered nurse at Kaiser Hospitals in Oakland and Walnut Creek and later took a position in Discharge Planning, where she continued to work for Kaiser until her retirement.

Faith and community service were of great importance to Georgia. After her retirement she served in various capacities in her Church life at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Concord. Volunteering whenever needed came naturally to her, and her love and support were ongoing. In addition to helping with baking, preparing and serving at the food festivals, preparing the Church and hall for major events, and managing the Christmas tree decorating, Georgia was the treasurer for the local Ladies Philoptochos Society for several years. She also served two terms as President of the local Harmonia Chapter of the Daughters of Penelope.

Georgia was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ted, parents Tony and Helen Pallios, sisters Despina Pallios and Katherine Kelaidis, brother Mike Pallios and grandson Brian Swanson.

She is survived by her loving children Toni Erny, Tina (David) Swanson, Ted (Debbie) Lamph, Tricia (Art) Tousley, her grandchildren Kristen (Pherron) Hillyer, Daniel Erny, Emily (Shawn) Swanson-Polly, Jason Lamph, Nick Lamph, Mike Swanson, her Goddaughter Lainie Powell, several nieces and nephews as well as many wonderful friends.

A special thank you to Georgia’s caregiver Seini Misi for all the love, care and encouragement you gave Georgia and her family.

Trisagion will be held on Monday January 11th at 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday January 12th at 11:00 a.m. Both services will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1955 Kirker Pass Road, Concord, Ca. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Georgia’s memory can be made to St. Dionysios Building Fund, 1955 Kirker Pass Road, Concord, Ca 94521.